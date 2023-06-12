Quantinno Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,892.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,409,772 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.47. The stock had a trading volume of 129,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 85.23 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.37 and its 200 day moving average is $145.17.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.