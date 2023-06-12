Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,237 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,617 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,818 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

