Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copart by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Copart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Copart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Copart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209 in the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $86.51. 928,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,194. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.62. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.