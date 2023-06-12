Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 407.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,721 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $32.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,717,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,097,105. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

