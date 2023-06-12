Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,072,000 after buying an additional 97,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 132,979 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,784,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Donaldson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,604,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,353,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCI stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.46. 219,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,648. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.22.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

