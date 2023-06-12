Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.05 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $690,001.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,527,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,575 shares of company stock worth $37,091,078. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.85. 8,121,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,810,882. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $208.29 billion, a PE ratio of 566.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

