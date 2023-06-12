Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.10 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,630. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.11, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.