Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.23 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Eaton Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $189.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

