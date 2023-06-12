Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.34 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,408,000 after buying an additional 286,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,993,000 after buying an additional 186,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,330,000 after buying an additional 374,203 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.3% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,614,000 after purchasing an additional 64,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,732,000 after purchasing an additional 60,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.00.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

PSA traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $286.73. The stock had a trading volume of 609,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,853. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.92 and a 200-day moving average of $292.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

