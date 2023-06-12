Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,605,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,619,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,207,000 after purchasing an additional 205,103 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 594,474 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $384.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,718. The company has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $357.30 and its 200-day moving average is $352.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

