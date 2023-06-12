Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.9 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

NYSE:DE traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $386.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.16. The company has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

