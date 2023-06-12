Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $123.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.