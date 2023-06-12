Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $1.24 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1,592.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,210 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 7,640.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,168,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in General Electric by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,777,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,496,000 after buying an additional 853,292 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $192,355,000 after buying an additional 663,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.71. 2,170,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,062,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $107.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.56.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

