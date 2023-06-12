Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 14,923 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 175.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 25,220 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,127,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,983,000 after buying an additional 363,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.73. 13,316,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,014,532. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.19.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

