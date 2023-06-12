Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 16,411 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 197.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,411 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USB traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,839,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,814,460. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

