Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 1,903 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.30.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CASY traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $220.29. The company had a trading volume of 169,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.11. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

