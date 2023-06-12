Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 29,953 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 201.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,953 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Stock Performance

FOXA stock remained flat at $33.54 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,632,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

