Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 12,894 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

NYSE NVS traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $99.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day moving average of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

