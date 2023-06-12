QuarkChain (QKC) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.33 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $38.16 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

