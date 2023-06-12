RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $41.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RAPT Therapeutics news, Director Wendye Robbins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $47,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,951. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,992 shares in the company, valued at $396,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

