RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $212.38 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.02 and a 200 day moving average of $224.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 102.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 22.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,512,000 after buying an additional 18,543 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

