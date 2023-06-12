RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of RICK stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.33. 17,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,707. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.28. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 20.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $1,024,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

