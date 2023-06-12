Regen BioPharma (RGBP) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) is one of 344 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Regen BioPharma to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Regen BioPharma and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regen BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Regen BioPharma Competitors 410 1347 3417 28 2.59

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 85.62%. Given Regen BioPharma’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regen BioPharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regen BioPharma N/A N/A N/A Regen BioPharma Competitors -259.36% -66.53% -13.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regen BioPharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Regen BioPharma and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Regen BioPharma N/A N/A -128.77 Regen BioPharma Competitors $129.66 million $3.05 million 66.79

Regen BioPharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Regen BioPharma. Regen BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regen BioPharma rivals beat Regen BioPharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Regen BioPharma

Regen Biopharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of regenerative medical applications and advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. The company was founded on April 24, 2012 and is headquartered in La Mesa, CA.

