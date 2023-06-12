Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.90. 319,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.65 and a 12 month high of $262.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.15 per share, with a total value of $80,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

