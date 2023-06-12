Reviewing Medios (OTCMKTS:MEDOF) & Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Medios (OTCMKTS:MEDOF – Get Rating) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Medios and Zynex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medios 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zynex 0 0 3 0 3.00

Medios presently has a consensus target price of C$30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 40.00%. Zynex has a consensus target price of $19.63, suggesting a potential upside of 124.03%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than Medios.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

28.6% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Zynex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Medios and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medios N/A N/A N/A Zynex 10.19% 26.02% 14.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medios and Zynex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medios N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zynex $158.17 million 2.03 $17.05 million $0.45 19.47

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Medios.

Summary

Zynex beats Medios on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medios

(Get Rating)

Medios AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale of specialty pharmaceutical drugs in Germany. It operates through Pharmaceutical Supply and Patient-Specific Therapies segments. The Pharmaceutical Supply segment offers products on oncology, neurology, autoimmunology, ophthalmology, infectiology, and hemophilia diseases. The Patient-Specific Therapies segment manufactures medications for patients on behalf of pharmacies; and patient-specific therapies for dispensing individually dosed tablets. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

About Zynex

(Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device. It also supplies private labeled products, including electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, the company distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, LSO Back Braces for lumbar support, and knee braces for knee support. Further, it offers Zynex Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1500), a fluid volume monitor, which is a non-invasive medical device for monitoring relative fluid volume changes used in operating and recovery rooms to detect fluid loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery; Zynex Wireless Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1600), a noninvasive monitoring device designed to measure relative changes in fluid volume in adult patients; NiCO CO-Oximeter, a laser-based noninvasive co-oximeter; and HemeOx tHb Oximeter, a laser-based total hemoglobin pulse oximeter. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation; hemodynamic monitoring; and pulse oximetry monitoring. It sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

