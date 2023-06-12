Reviewing New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) & Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS)

Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS – Get Rating) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Thinspace Technology has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Relic has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of New Relic shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Thinspace Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of New Relic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New Relic $925.63 million 5.23 -$180.25 million ($2.67) -25.83

This table compares Thinspace Technology and New Relic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Thinspace Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Relic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Thinspace Technology and New Relic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thinspace Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A New Relic 0 6 6 1 2.62

New Relic has a consensus target price of $81.13, indicating a potential upside of 17.64%. Given New Relic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Relic is more favorable than Thinspace Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Thinspace Technology and New Relic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A New Relic -19.47% -35.50% -8.65%

Summary

New Relic beats Thinspace Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thinspace Technology

Thinspace Technology, Inc., a cloud computing company, develops software productivity solutions worldwide. It principally develops and sells network software. The company offers skySpace, a desktop virtualization solution suite, which comprises skyDesk, a management software solution for Microsoft remote desktop users; skyGate, a software solution that allows secure remote access to applications and data from outside of the corporate network; skyView, which offers access to applications or Windows desktops from a browser on any device; skyDirect, a virtual desktop infrastructure software solution that allows secure fast access to hosted virtual desktops; and skyPoint, a hardware thin client endpoint solution for the enterprise and corporate market. The company sells its products directly to independent software vendors and application service providers; and through a chain of distributors and resellers to end users in public and private sectors. Thinspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data. The company's platform also provides New Relic Instant Observability, an open-source ecosystem of quickstarts that delivers pre-built integrations, dashboards, and alerts for approximately 450 technologies and frameworks; and supports custom app development through common open-source frameworks, a library of existing applications, and a development environment. It sells its products through direct sales organizations, and online and offline sales in the United States and internationally. New Relic, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

