Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Position Cut by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $4,874,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RVMD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $26,789.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,350.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

RVMD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.31. 276,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,950. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $31.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 744.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. Revolution Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.