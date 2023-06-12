Revvity (NYSE:PKI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Revvity from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Revvity from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Revvity in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Revvity from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.60.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Stock Down 0.9 %

Revvity stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,117. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Revvity has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.83 and a 200 day moving average of $132.92.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Revvity had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $674.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Revvity news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Revvity news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $594,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Revvity by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Revvity by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Revvity by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Revvity by 21.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Revvity by 5.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revvity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revvity, Inc provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. It focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics.? The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.