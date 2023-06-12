Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $30.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.29.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,125.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance
Shares of REYN stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.
Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.