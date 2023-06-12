Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $30.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,125.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 55.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

