Rick M. Mcconnell Sells 98,323 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 98,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $5,088,215.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,859,059.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Dynatrace Trading Up 0.5 %
Dynatrace stock opened at $50.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 62.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.
