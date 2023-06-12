RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) versus Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Critical Comparison

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Iris Energy has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Iris Energy and RingCentral, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 3 6 0 2.67 RingCentral 0 9 12 1 2.64

Valuation & Earnings

Iris Energy presently has a consensus target price of $6.70, indicating a potential upside of 84.07%. RingCentral has a consensus target price of $47.17, indicating a potential upside of 43.15%. Given Iris Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than RingCentral.

This table compares Iris Energy and RingCentral’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $59.05 million 3.39 -$419.77 million N/A N/A RingCentral $1.99 billion 1.58 -$879.17 million ($8.20) -4.02

Iris Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RingCentral.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of RingCentral shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A RingCentral -38.09% -765.97% -6.30%

Summary

Iris Energy beats RingCentral on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax. It sells its products under the RingCentral Professional, RingCentral Glip, and RingCentral Fax brands. The company was founded by Vlad Vendrow and Vladimir Shmunis in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, CA.

