Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives $27.74 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.74.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33.

Insider Activity

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

