Robert A. Ortenzio Sells 50,000 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $1,431,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,682,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Select Medical Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.82%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on SEM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 105.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.