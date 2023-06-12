Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $639.56 million and $7.61 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,871.51 or 0.07236269 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,507 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,867.81732714 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $6,436,791.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

