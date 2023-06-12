Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Eric Venker Sells 299,384 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) COO Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,966,895.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 660,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Eric Venker sold 201 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $1,979.85.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Eric Venker sold 415 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,087.75.

On Thursday, May 4th, Eric Venker sold 88,838 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $737,355.40.

On Monday, May 8th, Eric Venker sold 61,206 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $546,569.58.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Eric Venker sold 109,074 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $904,223.46.

On Thursday, April 27th, Eric Venker sold 73,514 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $625,604.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $10.03 on Monday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,762,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,026,000 after acquiring an additional 390,794 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,773,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,910 shares during the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,539,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,775,000 after buying an additional 86,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROIV. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

