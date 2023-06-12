Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Roots Stock Performance
Shares of ROOT stock opened at C$3.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$127.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94. Roots has a 12-month low of C$2.33 and a 12-month high of C$3.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.94.
About Roots
See Also
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.