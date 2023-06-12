Roots (TSE:ROOT) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Roots Stock Performance

Shares of ROOT stock opened at C$3.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$127.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94. Roots has a 12-month low of C$2.33 and a 12-month high of C$3.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.94.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

