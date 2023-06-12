Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEW) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in May

Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Rose Hill Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ROSEW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. 26,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,039. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04. Rose Hill Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.27.
