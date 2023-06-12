Roxanne S. Austin Sells 25,212 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 25,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $397,341.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,233.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Freshworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 217,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRSH shares. TheStreet cut Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

