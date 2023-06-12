Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$46.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$55.96.

Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$44.40 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$37.57 and a one year high of C$55.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$48.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of C$891.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.03). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of C$164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6822081 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total transaction of C$242,049.00. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

