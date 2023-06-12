Rurelec PLC (LON:RUR) to Issue GBX 0.20 Dividend

Rurelec PLC (LON:RUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RUR traded up GBX 0.13 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 0.63 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 7,033,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,827. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Rurelec has a 1-year low of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.69 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £3.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Rurelec PLC acquires, owns, develops, and operates power generation assets in Latin America. The company operates power generation facilities on national and regional grids; and sells wholesale electricity on commercial terms through capacity payments or power purchase agreements. It operates a plant in Argentina; and is developing a plant in Chile.

