Rurelec PLC (LON:RUR) to Issue GBX 0.20 Dividend

Rurelec PLC (LON:RUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Rurelec Trading Up 26.4 %
Shares of RUR traded up GBX 0.13 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 0.63 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 7,033,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,827. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Rurelec has a 1-year low of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.69 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £3.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.61.
Rurelec Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Rurelec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rurelec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.