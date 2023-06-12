S Robson Walton Sells 170,587 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89.

On Tuesday, March 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $230,255,820.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $123,322,669.32.

On Tuesday, March 21st, S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $84,381,204.54.

On Wednesday, March 15th, S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72.

On Monday, March 13th, S Robson Walton sold 368,514 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.13, for a total value of $50,902,838.82.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

WMT opened at $153.09 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The firm has a market cap of $412.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

