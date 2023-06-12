Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 740,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $98,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,575 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,078. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.8 %

CRM traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.69. 11,504,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,826,383. The stock has a market cap of $208.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CRM. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

