Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Gap Down to $5.18

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $5.03. Sandstorm Gold shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 5,887,476 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SAND shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.66.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

