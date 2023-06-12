Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$6.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.71.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$6.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.44. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.29 and a 1-year high of C$8.83. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.82.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 53.95%. The company had revenue of C$59.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1189573 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

