Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SSL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.71.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 3.1 %

TSE SSL opened at C$6.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.29 and a one year high of C$8.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.44.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 53.95%. The company had revenue of C$59.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1189573 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

