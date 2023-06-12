SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.12% of SBA Communications worth $36,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 20,788.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $2.35 on Monday, hitting $226.47. The stock had a trading volume of 516,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,786. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $218.61 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.56.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.