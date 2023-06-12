Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,721 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,721 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOK. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.04. 7,917,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,167,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

