Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH stock remained flat at $19.33 during trading on Monday. 2,835,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,446. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

