SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SCWX. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th.

SecureWorks Stock Down 0.6 %

SCWX stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $588.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75.

Insider Activity

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $115.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.03 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. Equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,056.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 103,917 shares of company stock worth $882,969 over the last 90 days. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in SecureWorks by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 708,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 118,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

Featured Articles

